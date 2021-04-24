ANTWERP — The Ohio State Patrol, VanWert Post were involved in a high speed chase near here on Thursday.
At approximately 2 p.m., Troopers began a chase on U.S. 24 at speeds in excess of 118 mph. The vehicle had originally been pulled over in a traffic stop and the passenger, an unidentified female, had been left by the driver, a male from Indianapolis.
When Troopers began the chase, they did not know the vehicle they were pursuing had been pulled over until authorities informed them that the passenger was in custody.
Before the chase reached the state line with Indiana, traffic became more heavy and the State Patrol ended the pursuit for fear of an impending high speed crash.
The VanWert Post dispatcher notified Indiana State Police of the vehicle. They also notified Indianapolis Police who kept a lookout for the individual at his residence.
Further information was not available at press time.
