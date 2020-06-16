BRYAN — A Defiance man sustained serious injuries Monday afternoon during a car-semi crash south of here.
Larry Sparks Jr., 46, was taken by Williams County EMS to Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers, Bryan, before being transferred by air ambulance to Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center, Toledo, with serious injuries. A condition update was unavailable.
The other motorist, Gilbert Garza, 25, Fremont, was not injured.
According to troopers of the Defiance post of the Ohio Highway Patrol, at 3:04 p.m., Garza's semi was eastbound on U.S. 6 and failed to stop at U.S. 127. The semi collided with a southbound car driven by Sparks. Sparks' vehicle then traveled off left side of the roadway after the crash.
The accident remains under investigation.
Also assisting at the scene were the Williams County Sheriff’s Office and Bryan Fire Department.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.