OAKWOOD — A Paulding County man was injured when his vehicle struck a house near here Monday morning.

Anthony Baxter, 20, Payne, was taken by air ambulance to Parkview Regional Hospital, Fort Wayne, with suspected serious injuries. A condition update was unavailable.

According to troopers from the Van Wert post, at 10:01 a.m. Monday, a vehicle driven by Baxter was northbound on Ohio 66 when the vehicle went off the the right side of the roadway into a bean field. Baxter continued to drive north and failed to take evasive action. After several hundred feet, the vehicle struck an occupied residence, causing severe disabling damage to the car and obvious structural damage to the residence.

Baxter was trapped in the vehicle and had to be extricated by Oakwood Volunteer Fire/EMS. Troopers reported that Baxter was wearing his safety belt at the time of the crash. Alcohol and drug use are suspected to be factors in the incident.

Also assisting at the scene was the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office.

