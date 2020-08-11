MONTPELIER — A driver and his passenger sustained serious injuries early Monday morning in a one-vehicle crash near here.
Injured were Rowen Beck, 18, Montpelier, and his passenger, Jaden Wantong, 20, Montpelier. Beck was taken by air ambulance to Parkview Regional Hospital, Fort Wayne. Wantong was transported by air ambulance to Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center, Toledo. Both sustained serious, but non-life threatening injuries.
According to troopers of the Defiance post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, at 1:28 a.m. Monday on Ohio 576, north of Williams County Road J in Superior Township, a northbound car driven by Beck went off of the right side of the roadway. The vehicle continued along the road and struck a large tree.
Ohio 576 was closed for approximately an hour and a half while crews cleared the scene. Alcohol use is not suspected in the crash.
Assisting at the scene were the Williams County Sheriff’s Office, Montpelier Fire and Police departments and Williams County EMS.
