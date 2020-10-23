FAYETTE — A Toledo man died in a motorcycle crash Thursday evening near here.
Robert Adlington, 68, was transported to Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center, Toledo, by air ambulance, where he died.
A second motorcyclist, Michael Vanbarg, 69, McClure, was transported to the Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, where he was treated for minor injuries and released.
According to the Toledo post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, at 7:23 p.m. Thursday, two motorcycles were traveling eastbound on U.S. 20 in Fulton County’s Gorham Township when they traveled off of the right side of the roadway. Both motorcycles struck the ditch and ejected the drivers.
Troopers reported that neither driver was wearing a motorcycle helmet.
Assisting at the scene were the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Fayette-Gorham Fire Department and Life Flight. The crash remains under investigation and alcohol is a contributing factor in the crash.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.