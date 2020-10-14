BRYAN — An Edgerton man died from injuries sustained in a one-vehicle crash just west of here. The crash occurred Tuesday evening.
James Karcher, 65, was transported by Williams County EMS to Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers, Bryan, before being transferred by Samaritan Life Flight to Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne, where he died from his injuries in the early morning hours of Wednesday.
According to troopers of the Defiance post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, at 9:35 p.m. Karcher was eastbound on Williams County Road D and failed to stop at Ohio 576, striking a guardrail. The vehicle went down an embankment, hit a utility pole and came to rest in a yard. Troopers reported that Karcher was not wearing his safety belt during the crash.
Assisting at the scene were the Williams County Sheriff’s Office and Bryan Fire Department.
The crash remains under investigation and impairment is believed to be a factor.
