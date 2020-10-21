ANTWERP — Troopers are investigating two crashes involving three commercial vehicles that occurred early Wednesday morning on U.S. 24 near here.
Troopers of Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Van Wert post were called at 3:20 a.m. to the crashes which occurred almost simultaneously on U.S. 24, west of Ohio 49 in Paulding County’s Carryall Township.
A Kenworth pulling a semi-trailer driven by Kenneth Jopp, 56, Toledo, was westbound on U.S. 24. A second commercial vehicle driven by Amandeep Singh, 37 Brampton, Ontario, Canada, was also westbound. Singh was attempting to pass Jopp and sideswiped the vehicle. Singh’s truck and trailer came to rest in the grass median were it became engulfed in fire. Jopp pulled to the right side berm and stopped.
Singh was transported by Antwerp EMS to Community Memorial Hospital, Hicksville. Jopp was not injured.
A Volvo semi driven by Ravi Saini, 26, Montreal, Quebec, Canada, was eastbound on U.S. 24 following other traffic which was slowing due to the previous crash. Saini swerved to avoid the traffic and then struck debris from the previous crash. He lost control, drove through the median, across the westbound lanes of U.S. 24, off the north side of the roadway through a fence and into a farm field. Saini was not injured.
The roadway remained closed during the scene clean-up effort and the Ohio Department of Transportation posted signs redirecting traffic. All lanes of the highway were reopened by 3:38 p.m.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted by the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, Antwerp Fire Department, Payne Fire Department, Antwerp EMS and the Ohio Department of Transportation.
The crashes remain under investigation.
