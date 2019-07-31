COLUMBUS — Trooper Christopher Seambos was promoted to the rank of sergeant Monday by Col. Richard Fambro, patrol superintendent, during a ceremony at the patrol’s training academy. Seambos will transfer from his current assignment at the Toledo post to serve as an assistant post commander at the Defiance post.
Seambos began his patrol career in May 2007 as a member of the 148th academy class. He earned his commission in December of that year and was assigned to the Swanton post. In 2011, he transferred to the Toledo post where he was selected as Post Trooper of the Year in 2014.
