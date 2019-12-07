Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Tyler Rachel has been selected the 2019 Trooper of the Year for the Defiance post.
The selection of Rachel, 27, is in recognition of outstanding service during 2019 at the Defiance post.
Fellow officers stationed at the Defiance post and dispatchers at the Van Wert post, chose Rachel based upon leadership abilities, professional ethics, courteous treatment of others, enthusiastic work attitude and cooperation with supervisors, peers and the public alike. This is now the third year in a row that Rachel has been selected for this recognition. He is now considered for contention of the district and State Trooper of the Year award to be announced at a later date.
Rachel joined the Ohio State Highway Patrol in 2012 and has served at the Defiance post since then. He is a graduate of Stryker High School. Other Highway Patrol awards he received in the past include: Defiance Post Trooper of the Year in 2017 and 2018, Ohio State Highway Patrol Heath and Physical Fitness Ribbon, and Driving Ribbon award for more than five years of safe driving.
