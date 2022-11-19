WATERVILLE — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating an injury crash that occurred Friday at 8:21 a.m. on eastbound U.S. 24 near milepost 64 in Waterville Township near here.
At the time of the crash, Trooper Jacob Teal, 39, of the Toledo Post was investigating a previous crash when his patrol car was struck, according to a press release issued by the Ohio Highway Patrol.
The patrol car was positioned in the left lane with its emergency lights activated behind the vehicle from the initial crash, a Cadillac sedan, that came to rest in the roadway after striking a guardrail.
Teal was sitting in his patrol car with the driver from the initial crash, Makenzy Duncan, 16, Grand Rapids, gathering information about the crash, when his patrol car was struck in the rear by a Tesla Model 3, operated by Colte Fish, 32, Perrysburg.
Teal and Duncan sustained minor injuries. Both were transported by ground ambulance to McLaren St. Luke’s Hospital. Fish was not injured.
The eastbound lanes of U.S. 24 were closed for less than an hour.
The Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Waterville Police Department, Waterville Township Police Department, Maumee Police Division, Lucas County Sheriff’s Office, Waterville Fire Department and the Ohio Department of Transportation.
