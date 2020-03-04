United Way of Defiance County hosted its 11th annual Trivia Night on Friday at the Defiance Eagles. Teams of 10 gathered to test their knowledge of cartoon characters to athletics to poetry. By doing so, these teams supported the mission of United Way of Defiance County by sponsoring the event at levels ranging from $125 to $500 per table. The presenting sponsors for the event were Credit Adjustments Inc. and Mercy Health. Thirty-four teams battled with a fairly tight race with Public Enemas Number 1 from Mercy Health winning the traveling trophy. “We started this event 11 years ago with hopes of bringing a fun and new way to fundraise to Defiance County,” said Carrie Wetstein, United Way of Defiance County executive director. “Since then, we’ve had a full house every year. Thank you so much to all of our sponsors, team captains, and volunteers who make this event successful.” Here, members of Public Enemas Number 1, the team representing Mercy Health celebrates its first-place win by claiming the traveling trophy.
Trivia night winners
Chuck Martinez
