BRYAN — A trio of candidates are vying for two seats on the Bryan City Board of Education.
On Nov. 5, voters in Bryan will decide among Ben Camarillo, Thomas Lingvai (incumbent) and Dustin Schlachter. The two winners on Nov. 5 will each begin a four-year term in January.
Current board member Cindra Keeler is not seeking re-election, and her term is set to expire on Dec. 31, while board members Scott Benedict, Debra Opdycke and Michael Stockman will see their seats up for election in 2021.
Profiles of each of the Bryan City Board of Education candidates follow (Lingvai and Schlachter did not respond to a Crescent-News questionnaire):
Ben Camarillo
Age: 45
Education: 1992 graduate, Bryan High School
Occupation: CNC machinist at TGM, Bryan
Family: parents, Armando and Dianne; brother, Eric; sister-in-law, Joy
Previous political office: none
Background: “I am a life-long resident of Bryan. I’m a CNC machinist at TGM. I have been a member of the Bryan City Band for 29 years, and I am currently a board member of the Bryan City Band. I have been a volunteer for the Bryan City Schools band program for 25 years, I have been a member of our local RC airplane club, the Hillside Aeromodelers, for 30 years, and I currently serve as club president.”
Qualifications for the position: “I have volunteered for the Bryan City Schools band program and I have great interest in students achieving their goals and being successful. Over the years, I have seen first-hand how administrative decisions have impacted students, staff and faculty. I also would like to be in a position to help improve communication within the district, as well as within the community. I believe our schools and community can best be served by a diverse group of board members with different backgrounds. Diversity is key for providing confident leadership.”
