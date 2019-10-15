BRYAN — A trio of candidates are vying for the open Bryan City Council at-large council seat that has been vacated by current council president Lynn Wieland, who was appointed to the position in January 2018 to replace Carrie Schlade, who was elected mayor in November 2017.
On Nov. 5, voters in Bryan will decide among Jim Kozumplik, Michael Lirot and Denise Mueller Stollings for that vacant at-large council seat. None of the three has held elected office before.
Kozumplik is currently co-owner of Fluid Handling Dynamics and has served the past five years as a board member of the Bryan Chamber of Commerce. Lirot, meanwhile, is a medical device technician, while Mueller Stollings is an attorney in private practice and a contract public defender.
Profiles of each of the Bryan City Council at-large candidates follow:
Jim Kozumplik
Age: 45
Address: 815 Navarre St., Bryan
Education: 1983 graduate, Fairview High School; 1995 graduate, Northwestern University Ohio
Family: wife, Kim; daughter, Alexis
Occupation: co-owner of Fluid Handling Dynamics, Bryan
Previous political office: none
Reason for seeking office: “I want to work with the city of Bryan on a higher level to help bring more business to Bryan and make it more inviting for businesses to grow and families to work and play here.”
Qualifications for the position: “I’ve been a business owner in Bryan for the past 20 years and currently co-own Fluid Handling Dynamics, which is an ARO pump distributor; I’m a current board member of the Bryan Chamber of Commerce (5 years); graduate of Leadership Williams County; at-large member and executive finance chairman for the Williams County Central Republic Committee; and I volunteer more than 200 hours a year through the Bryan Chamber of Commerce, Bryan Development Foundation and Williams County Humane Society. I co-chair the Christmas decorating committee and other organizations to help bring people to Bryan and showcase our great city.
Top goals: 1. “Help make Bryan more transparent, expand our social media.”
2. “Grow the city budget, bring more people to downtown.”
3. “Revitalize our downtown, create a positive dialog with property owners and building owners in our C3 district.”
Michael Lirot
Age: 27
Address: 340 E. High St., Bryan
Education: 2010 graduate, Bryan High School; 2015 graduate, Bowling Green State University with a bachelor’s degree in administration and a minor in entrepreneurship.
Family: Pamela and Theodore Lirot
Occupation: medical device technician
Previous political office: none
Reason for seeking office: “If I am given the opportunity to be on city council, I will bring with me a different perspective on issues that hinder our community. Being 27 years old, I feel I am connected to both the middle-aged generation, who have families and roots in town, and the younger generation entering the workforce or going off to college and just starting out. I am also dedicated to Bryan. I grew up in Bryan, graduated from Bryan High School, bought a house in Bryan, and plan to raise my family in Bryan. I am passionate about my hometown and want to see Bryan thrive. I want to see a city that not only my generation, but generations to come, will love with the same passion that I have for Bryan.”
Qualifications for the position: ”My most important qualification for city council is that I simply want to do what is best for my hometown. I have a vision for what Bryan can become, and the passion to accomplish that vision. I will work with whomever I need to in order to do what is going to propel Bryan into a successful future, where families will want to raise families, where business and industry thrives, and where there’s always something for people to participate in.”
Top goal: “If elected to city council, I promise I will not let our community down. I will do what is needed for Bryan to thrive and for Bryan to be the very best it can be for current and future generations.”
Denise Mueller Stollings
Age: 47
Address: 1221 Greendale Ave., Bryan
Education: 1990 graduate, St. Ursula Academy, Toledo; 1994 graduate, University of Toledo with bachelor of arts degree in history and political science; 1999 graduate, University of Toledo, Juris Doctor.
Family: husband, Jerry; daughters, Jessica and Grace; stepsons, Gabriel and Jackson
Occupation: attorney in private practice and contract public defender; president of the board of trustees for The Center for Child & Family Advocacy; trustee for Legal Aid of Western Ohio; and Advocates for Basic Legal Equality; works part-time as a fine jewelry specialist at JCPenney, Defiance
Previous political office: none
Reason for seeking office: ”The short answer: civic responsibility. The long explanation: It was the week of PFC Brandon Kreischer’s funeral when I learned leaders in Bryan were hoping to see fresh faces in the election this fall and my name had come up. I tried to talk myself out of it due to family demands, but I could not escape a nagging question, ‘How can our nation profess to be a democratic republic if people like me don’t answer the call to serve?’ While I did not know PFC Kreischer or his family, in a small town like Bryan, you feel like you did. My oldest daughter crossed paths with him at school and could describe his good nature and commitment to country over self. This young man’s sacrifice was like an echo, and I felt compelled to honor him by seeing what would happen if I gathered petition signatures just hours before the deadline. It felt so natural and speaking with various people about the job was so energizing that I knew I made the right decision. Growing up, discussions at the dinner table and extended family gatherings were heavily influenced by the legacy of 19th century Ohio congressman James Ashley, sponsor of the 13th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution abolishing slavery, who was the great-grandfather of my stepfather who raised me. My stepfather passed away in 2008, but I know he would be incredibly proud that I have picked up the torch.”
Qualifications for the position:
“At-large city council member in Bryan is a non-partisan position. I believe it was by design to ensure all citizens be assured of their representative’s loyalties to them, and the greater good of the city, without policy agendas. This requires the skills of an effective listener, understanding and advocating absent one’s own strong opinions over-shadowing constituents’ needs or desires. I bring this unique ability to balance dynamic viewpoints because of 20 years’ experience as a trial lawyer.
“It’s similar to my work at The Ohio State University. I would have single clients needing their lawyer to fight for them. And, I was also responsible for the greater student body, preventing legal issues from disrupting educational success. It required meeting student groups, collaborating within the university system and its neighbors. It meant a keen awareness of students’ needs and understanding of adverse interests. I can think of no better corollary to working as part of a legislative body like Bryan City Council.
“My vast involvement within Bryan, and outreach beyond, illustrates the depth of my dedication to our community and ability to build necessary relationships. Regionally, my service expands from leading the board of trustees alongside law enforcement chiefs and other political leaders from surrounding counties as president of The Center for Child & Family Advocacy, to advocating for rural areas as trustee with 32-county Legal Aid of Western Ohio (LAWO) and statewide Advocates for Basic Legal Equality (ABLE). Closer to home, I am active with the Bar Association, Junior Achievement, Newlyn Quest, music boosters, Wesley United Methodist Church, CAHF and more. Combining these experiences with my personal relationship skills, education, family history in civil service and that as an eighth-generation resident of Williams County, I am the ideal candidate for the job.”
Top goals: 1. Citizen outreach and empowerment — “I will achieve this goal by expanding access and engagement of citizens through the vast array of media available in this technological age, but mostly by relationship-building.
This is the most vital duty of the position. The public needs to know who represents them, what city or greater community services are available, and how to utilize them. Bryan has so many great things happening, but there are still members of our public who may feel unheard, or worse, marginalized. In this age of instant communication resources, all citizens must feel they have access to their representatives, and know what is available from them.”
2. Legislative accountability — “City council is a pretty simple job according to what we learned in American government — it’s the legislative branch, so we make laws. But, there is a saying that if you give a person a hammer, everything looks like a nail. Just because a legislator is given the authority to make laws, does not mean they should. At the same time, it is council’s responsibility to be knowledgeable about their legislative responsibility and ensure laws on the books are working for the Bryan of today — pushing for execution of laws where necessary and/or proposing adjustments to our codes and/or charter accordingly as well. In a word, this is governance and I will achieve it by using my knowledge and expertise as a lawyer in this way on behalf of all Bryan’s citizens.”
3. Budget maximization — “I will have achieved my goal of maximizing the city’s funds if I can look back and identify new or expanded services or programs during my term without likewise identifying an increase in our liabilities or new burdens on taxpayers.”
