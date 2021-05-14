The nominees for the 2021 Defiance County Excellence in Youth Leadership Awards (EYLA) have been judged, and a trio of youth have emerged not only as amazing leaders, but as winners in their respective categories.
Hannah Siler, a first-grader at Holy Cross Catholic School (HCCS) in Defiance, is the winner in the K-2 category; Natalie Kost, a fifth-grader at Defiance Elementary School, is the winner in the 3-5 category; and Lukas Bennett, a seventh-grader at Tinora Middle School, is the winner in the 6-8 category.
The awards are presented with the support of local organizations and sponsors, such as Cupp's Mobile Tool Sales and Bachman's Mobile Tool Sales, local schools, and The Leader in Me Program at HCCS. Each winner was selected from a group of nominees by an independent panel of volunteer judges.
The winner in each age group will receive a $100 Make a Difference Grant to award to a Defiance County non-profit organization, or to use for an act of kindness. The grants are sponsored by the Women's Giving Circle of Defiance County.
In addition, each of the 14 total nominees received a summer-themed goodie bag with items from EYLA sponsors, as well as an age-appropriate leadership-themed book for the nominee, and “The 7 Habits of Highly Effective Families” for their parents/caregivers.
"Just because there's a pandemic, it doesn't mean kids aren't doing great things, which is why we wanted to bring the awards back after taking last year off," said Aileen Meyer, marketing director of HCCS. "The stories I've heard of kids coming to the aid of other kids during the pandemic have been so heartwarming. I'm glad that others can hear these stories because I think it encourages all of us."
Siler's nominator wrote: "Hannah is the picture of a leader. She uses the 7 Habits every day, all day. She is Proactive, always willing to do what's right regardless of how others may think of her. She goes above and beyond to help those who want help and those who are resistant to someone helping them ..."
Siler is the second person in her family to win the award, with her sister, Khloe, earning the honor in 2019.
Said Siler: "I was happy and excited when I found out (I had won)."
Kristin Siler, Hannah's mom, explained Hannah being nominated is an honor.
"It's very special for Hannah to be nominated for this award, because it's open to all students in the county," said Kristin. "We told her she's a great leader, you're using your manners, you're following the rules and you're showing others how to be a good person."
When asked how she will use her grant, Hannah said: "I'm not sure yet."
Kost's nominators wrote: "Natalie Kost exemplifies what it means to be a leader! She has a gift for seeing a need and filling it! ... A few months ago, she and her sister, Naomi, expressed an idea of some new equipment for the Defiance Elementary K-2 playground. Natalie and Naomi followed through with the guidance counselor to synergize ideas and make a plan. That plan is fully funded and will be installed in July! ..."
Kost explained she didn't know about the award, but she's glad someone nominated her.
"My mom got a call I had won, and when she told me I was pretty surprised, I didn't even know the awards were a thing," said Kost. "I learned the award is about leadership and why I won it. It's pretty special to win, not everyone gets chosen for an award like this."
Said Natalie's mom, Cari: "I think it's great that someone recognized that Natalie took the initiative on a project that will help her school and playground. She got her sister involved because it's going to be on the K-2 playground. It's very cool someone saw her idea and let her run with it."
Natalie explained four different pieces of equipment will be installed at the K-2 playground, and that an activity trail will be painted around the equipment.
When asked how she will use her grant, Natalie said: "I have a couple ideas of how I'd like to use it."
Bennett's nominator wrote: "... Lukas came to Tinora last school year from Holy Cross School. During his brief time with me, he has proven why he deserves this recognition. He is one of the most responsible students I have ever encountered in over 20 years of teaching. Lukas strives for perfection and does not settle for less than his best. ... His work is done with precision and ahead of schedule. ..."
Bennett admitted he was thrilled when he learned he had been selected the winner in his category.
"I was overjoyed about the prize," said Bennett. "I knew I had been nominated because my mom told me that one of the staff members at Tinora nominated me, but I didn't know I won until my family met me at the bus and told me. It was a very exciting moment! I'm still happy!"
Bennett's dad, Mark, explained Lukas winning the award means a great deal to Lukas and the Bennett family.
"It really means a lot, especially for Lukas, he's overcome quite a bit in his life," said Mark. "He started out very slowly, to say the least. At Holy Cross it was great to see how the teachers helped him get to where he is now. Then for Lukas to be nominated by one of his teachers from last year at Tinora, it's pretty phenomenal. It's a real credit to Lukas, and to the teachers he's had at this point in his life."
When asked how he will use the grant money, Lukas said: "I think I'm going to donate it to Holy Cross for the summer STEM camp. I'm going to volunteer to help at the camp again this year."
Concluded Meyer: "I would like to thank all the sponsors and all the judges for their hard work. We're looking forward to doing this every year, and we hope to synergize with the community moving forward to make the Excellence in Youth Leadership Awards bigger and better.
To learn more about the awards, contact Meyer at 419-784-2021.
