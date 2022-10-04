MALINTA — Tricounty Rural Electric Cooperative’s 85th annual meeting was held virtually last month via YouTube.
Board election results were announced.
Representing District 3 will be Len Meyer, elected to serve a four-year term, replacing trustee Johney Ritz who due to term limits will be retiring after 14 years of service to Tricounty and its members. District 3 represents the co-op’s members in Putnam County (Liberty and Van Buren townships), as well as Henry County (Pleasant, Napoleon, Flatrock and Marion townships).
Incumbent District 2 Trustee David Clapp, representing Washington and Liberty townships in Henry County, was re-elected by the membership.
The cooperative thanks Ritz for his dedication and service to the board.
CEO Brett Perkins kicked off the meeting by asking everyone in attendance to take a moment of silence to remember former Tricounty employees William “Bill” Froelich, retired operations manager, and lineman Jeremy Warnimont, who unexpectedly passed this last year.
Members who tuned in heard updates on the co-op’s financial standing and reports from co-op management recapping recent activities. In the past year, the cooperative has invested over $3.2 million in the utility plant, including upgrading equipment, building new lines, and rebuilding sections of older lines.
“Maintenance and tree trimming programs are vital for Tricounty to provide you with reliable electric service,” said Board President Johney Ritz.
The board also announced a $585,000 capital credits retirement to current and former members coming this December. Since 1950, Tricounty REC has returned over $20 million to its members, Ritz said.
Pat O’Loughlin, president and CEO of Buckeye Power and Ohio’s Electric Cooperatives — Tricounty’s power supplier — reported on the unification of 24 cooperatives across the state of Ohio.
“By working together over the past 80 years, we have been able to accomplish more things than any individual cooperative could on its own,” O’Loughlin said. “Together, we have reduced costs, become more resilient, and fostered innovations.”
Perkins concluded his portion of the meeting, giving details on what he called “the three most impactful projects over the last year.” The largest is the Delta area substation. This 138KV substation is scheduled to be energized late this fall. It will allow Tricounty to eliminate two much smaller 12KV delivery points, thus increasing reliability, and will have ample capacity for future industrial growth in the area.
Perkins also commented on the first-ever member “Appreciation Day” event held by the co-op at historic Sauder Village in Archbold. Over 425 members and their family members attended the event.
Finally, the addition of a power cost adjustment line item on members’ bills was addressed. Members will see the new addition beginning with the September 2022 bill.
“Tricounty’s power cost is our largest expense,” Perkins explained. “It fluctuates based on sales, demand, fuel prices and transmission prices. This can dramatically change from month to month. Every cooperative in the state has some form of a power cost adjustment. Until now, Tricounty has been able to absorb these fluctuations in power costs, but to maintain our financial stability, we must follow industry standards and implement a power cost adjuster.”
Perkins provided the following example of how this would work on a member’s bill, explaining that depending on costs from Buckeye Power, it could result in either a charge or credit each month.
“If the three-month average wholesale power cost is above 8.01 cents per kWh, there will be a power cost adjustment charge on your bill. If the three-month average wholesale power costs are below 8.01 cents per kWh, members will receive a credit on their bill.”
The entire meeting can be viewed on Tricounty’s website, www.tricountyelectriccoop.coop, along with financial reports and management summaries. Members are encouraged to contact the office at 419-256-7900 with questions.
Malinta-based Tricounty Rural Electric Cooperative serves more than 4,400 members in Ohio’s Henry, Fulton, Putnam, Wood and Lucas counties.
