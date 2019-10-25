Ghosts, aliens, princesses and every sort of Halloween costume were on display Thursday evening when the city of Defiance held its annual trick-or-treat night, and Ayersville United Methodist Church held its annual Tunnel of Treats. Here, youngsters enjoy getting candy on Wilhelm Street in Defiance (top photo), and at Ayersville UMC.
