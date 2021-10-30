Trick-or-Treat

Trick-or-Treat was held Thursday evening in Defiance during the hours of 6-7:30 p.m. Although it rained a little, it didn’t stop families from getting out for candy. Here, parents and youngsters Trick-or-Treat on Regonda Drive.

 Tim McDonough/C-N Photo

