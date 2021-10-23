Trick-or-Treat hours have been scheduled in many area communities over the coming week. The following is a list of local towns which plan to hold Trick-or-Treat on the listed times and dates.
Defiance County
Defiance, Oct. 28, 6-7:30 p.m.
Ayersville United Methodist Church — “Tunnel of Treats”, Oct. 28, 6-7:30 p.m.
Ney, Oct. 28, 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Hicksville, Oct. 30, 4-6 p.m.
Sherwood, Oct. 31, 3-4:30 p.m.
Henry County
Deshler, Oct. 23, following parade (rain date Oct.24).
Liberty Center, Oct. 29, 5:30-7 p.m.
Holgate, Oct. 31, 5:30-7 p.m.
Napoleon, Oct. 31, 6-7:30 p.m. (Genacross Lutheran Services will host a Trunk-or-Treat event Oct. 28, 6-7 p.m., at 1036 S. Perry St., Napoleon).
Paulding County
Paulding, Oct. 30, 5-7 p.m.
Antwerp, Oct. 30, 5:6:30 p.m.
Payne, Oct. 30, 4:30-6 p.m. (younger kids), 6:30-8 p.m. (older kids).
Fulton County
Archbold, Oct. 28, 6-7:30 p.m.
Pettisville, Oct. 28, 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Wauseon, Oct. 30, 6-7:30 p.m.
Ridgeville, Oct. 30, 3-4 p.m.
Putnam County
Continental, Oct. 28, 5-6:30 p.m.
Williams County
Bryan, Oct. 30, 5-6:30 p.m.
Edgerton, Oct. 30, 4-6 p.m. (Trunk-or-Treat downtown, 5-6 p.m.).
Edon, Oct. 30, 5-7 p.m.
Montpelier, Oct. 30, 6-7 p.m.
Pioneer, Oct. 30, 5:30-7 p.m.
Stryker, Oct. 30, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
West Unity, Oct 30, 6-7:30 p.m.
Alvordton, Oct. 30, 6-7 p.m. (Trunk-or-Treat at Alvordton United Brethren Church at that time).
