Trick-or-Treat hours have been scheduled in many area communities over the coming week. The following is a list of local towns which plan to hold Trick-or-Treat on the listed times and dates.

Defiance County

Defiance, Oct. 28, 6-7:30 p.m.

Ayersville United Methodist Church — “Tunnel of Treats”, Oct. 28, 6-7:30 p.m.

Ney, Oct. 28, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Hicksville, Oct. 30, 4-6 p.m.

Sherwood, Oct. 31, 3-4:30 p.m.

Henry County

Deshler, Oct. 23, following parade (rain date Oct.24).

Liberty Center, Oct. 29, 5:30-7 p.m.

Holgate, Oct. 31, 5:30-7 p.m.

Napoleon, Oct. 31, 6-7:30 p.m. (Genacross Lutheran Services will host a Trunk-or-Treat event Oct. 28, 6-7 p.m., at 1036 S. Perry St., Napoleon).

Paulding County

Paulding, Oct. 30, 5-7 p.m.

Antwerp, Oct. 30, 5:6:30 p.m.

Payne, Oct. 30, 4:30-6 p.m. (younger kids), 6:30-8 p.m. (older kids).

Fulton County

Archbold, Oct. 28, 6-7:30 p.m.

Pettisville, Oct. 28, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Wauseon, Oct. 30, 6-7:30 p.m.

Ridgeville, Oct. 30, 3-4 p.m.

Putnam County

Continental, Oct. 28, 5-6:30 p.m.

Williams County

Bryan, Oct. 30, 5-6:30 p.m.

Edgerton, Oct. 30, 4-6 p.m. (Trunk-or-Treat downtown, 5-6 p.m.).

Edon, Oct. 30, 5-7 p.m.

Montpelier, Oct. 30, 6-7 p.m.

Pioneer, Oct. 30, 5:30-7 p.m.

Stryker, Oct. 30, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

West Unity, Oct 30, 6-7:30 p.m.

Alvordton, Oct. 30, 6-7 p.m. (Trunk-or-Treat at Alvordton United Brethren Church at that time).

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Load comments