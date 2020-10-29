Trick-or-Treat

Defiance hosted its annual Trick-or-Treat night on Thursday, with less families out and about due to COVID-19. Here, two young Trick-or-Treaters, dressed as Colonel Sanders and a bucket of chicken, get candy on Regonda Drive.

 Tim McDonough/C-N Photo

