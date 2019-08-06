• Defiance County

Race cancelled:

The 2019 Tribute to Towers 5K Race has been cancelled this year. There are members of the executive board that have had family matters and issues arise unexpectedly. Organizers hope to schedule the race in 2020, the second Saturday in September.

If anyone would be interested in coming up with new ideas for other fundraising efforts in the late fall of winter, contact Candi Steffel at 419-551-6421 or Edward Bohn at 419-576-7371.

