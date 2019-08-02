BRYAN —They came on two wheels, three and four; by themselves or in pairs. Some wore facial hair; others were clean shaven. Some had military backgrounds; others did not. Many were from Bryan, but many others were from other areas.
Most didn’t know the man they came to honor, but that didn’t stop them.
They just kept coming.
They were patriots. Patriots wearing T-shirts and leather vests, who were about to embark on a journey to honor a man who made the ultimate sacrifice.
Approximately 110 motorcycles, along with several automobiles, made up a tribute ride Thursday afternoon honoring fallen soldier Brandon Kreischer of Stryker.
Kreischer, 20, died in Tarin Kowt Afghanistan, “as a result of wounds sustained in a combat-related incident,” according to the U.S. Defense Department. The incident is under investigation.
Thursday’s tribute ride took the form of a motorcycle procession through seven area municipalities.
The route started at the Bryan Walmart at 5 p.m. Following a prayer at the start, the tribute ride went through town to High Street, where it took a route out to Ohio 34. From there, the ride went on to Ohio 191 into Stryker, where Kreischer’s parents reside. Following a stop at the Stryker American Legion, the ride proceeded toward Archbold, through West Unity and Montpelier, followed by Ohio 49 through Edon and toward Edgerton. After one more stop in Edgerton, the route turned on U.S. 6 toward Bryan and then to Ohio 15 back to Walmart.
The tribute ride was the brainchild of Bryan resident John Robbins, himself a participant, who arranged it after hearing of Kreischer’s death.
“I just have a passion for veterans and the military,” said Robbins, whose brother served three tours of duty.
Despite Robbins only having 24 hours to put the tribute ride together, bikers by the score responded to the idea, to the surprise of no one present. “It’s how we roll ... no pun intended,” said one female participant.
Among the many who responded to the internet posting announcing the ride was Doug Hill of Edgerton. “I used to see (Kreischer) at the gym and worked out with him,” he said.
Police coming to provide an escort through the city chatted with bikers before the event started, while other people collected donations for Kreischer’s wife and unborn son.
The veterans in attendance included local resident Denny Krontz, who arrived with his wife Amie.
“I think this is awesome,” Ms. Krontz said. “I love when bikers come together.”
“He was a friend of the community,” said Peggy Garrett of Montpelier, “and here we are.”
Kreischer was a 2018 graduate of Bryan High School. He joined the U.S. Army in 2018 and had been assigned to the Army’s 82nd Airborne Division based in Fort Bragg, NC. He had received numerous awards and decorations during his time in the military.
Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered U.S. and Ohio flags flown at half-staff at all public buildings and grounds in Williams County. Flags were also flown half-mast at the Ohio Statehouse, the Vern Rife Center, and the Rhodes State Office Tower in Columbus. Flags will remain at half-mast until sunset on the day of Kirschner’s funeral, which has yet to be determined.
Kirschner wrote the following in his senior memory book: “I am very proud to be an American. I believe in whatever cause America believes in. I have an obligation to believe it, because I am a patriot. If I die in the combat zone for America, I do not call it a tragedy, I call it Glory.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.