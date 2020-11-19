A tri-state board created to monitor the Michindoh Aquifer in northwest Ohio and beyond was updated Wednesday on efforts to develop data collection wells.
Representatives from regional counties in three states (Indiana, Ohio and Michigan) were on hand for the meeting of the Ohio Michigan Indiana Regional Council of Governments (OMI) board.
The presentation was made by representatives of the United States Geological Survey (USGS) during a board meeting held via Zoom technology. The USGS has been provided funds through Ohio EPA to study the aquifer’s capacity and location through the maintenance of monitoring wells.
One has been established on the former Tiffin Township school grounds on Stever Road. Two others are functioning in Williams County — one in the northeast corner, the other in the northwest corner. (Flow data from these wells can be observed on the USGS website.)
However, according to Alex Riddle of the USGS’ Indianapolis office, four new wells and monitoring equipment will be set up during the coming months. These will go deeper than the existing wells to provide more data.
Two will be located in Williams County next to the existing wells and drill down to bedrock; two others will be established in Defiance County near the Indiana border, according to the USGS.
“In order for us to properly characterize the aquifer, properly characterize how much water is available and to delineate a boundary if possible, we really want to identify how deep the bedrock is,” said Riddle. “That’ll gives us a thickness of the aquifer and help us determine — help water regulators and folks like yourself really determine — how much water is available and what kind of possibilities you have with this aquifer.”
Previous to the USGS presentation, the board elected new officers for 2021.
Hillsdale County, Mich. Commissioner Mark Wiley will serve as president while Williams County Commissioner Brian Davis will be vice president and Defiance County Commissioner Ryan Mack will serve as secretary. A representative of Steuben County, Ind. will be treasurer.
The OMI board was created last year after a businessman in the Williams County town of Pioneer had proposed selling water from the aquifer to several Toledo suburbs.
Opponents to the plan believed this would place too much stress on the aquifer, which provides drinking water to many northwest Ohio locations, including the City of Bryan. Some banded together to stop the effort.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.