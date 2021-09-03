BRYAN — The study of a tri-state aquifer that provides drinking water in several area counties continues with a regional board hoping to find funds for a long-term monitoring effort.
Representatives from regional counties in three states (Indiana, Ohio and Michigan) were on hand Thursday afternoon for a meeting of the Ohio Michigan Indiana Regional Council of Governments (OMI) board at the Williams County commissioners office in Bryan to discuss the matter.
Representatives from those counties were on hand along with those from the City of Bryan, Hillsdale and Branch counties in southeast Michigan and Steuben County in northeast Indiana.
A presentation was made by Robert Darner, a hydrologist with the United States Geological Survey (USGS) which is relying on $500,000 in state funds until June 2022 to study the Michindoh Aquifer in the tri-state area. Local counties within the aquifer include Defiance, Fulton and Williams.
The USGS has established a number of wells in northwest Ohio, including one in Defiance County at the former Tiffin Township school grounds on Stever Road. (Flow data from this well and others can be observed on the USGS website.)
Four new USGS wells that will go deep into the ground are being added — or have been — in the three northwest Ohio counties.
According to Darner, two new ones have been drilled at the Fish Creek Wildlife Area near Edgerton in Williams County and the Milford Township trustees property in northwest Defiance County while additional wells are expected be completed this month near Alvordton in Fulton County and Northwest Township in Williams County.
Considerable depth is one common characteristic of these newer wells, Darner indicated. For example, the well near Edgerton will go 278 feet into the earth.
The USGS also hopes to receive permission to team with private property owners to monitor individual wells across the aquifer, officials indicated.
Defiance County Commissioner Ryan Mack asked Darner if monitoring efforts would allow officials — perhaps in two years or 10 years — to make informed decisions about the best places within the aquifer to establish, for example, a business. The question was posed in light of recent business proposals in Williams County that would use significant amounts of water from the aquifer. (One of those is a proposed salmon farm in Pioneer.)
"A groundwater flow model for the entire area would go a long way to doing that," said Darner. "The geological framework is the bones of that ... and then you put in your recharge and calibrated-to-water levels and that's where you can (ask), 'if it recharges here, if we cut that recharge off, what's going to happen? Or, if we put wells in here and withdraw water, what's going to happen? And then you could run that out for 10 years, 20 years — see what it's going to look like in the future."
"That's what we want," responded Mack.
The board hopes to seek additional revenue sources through federal and state legislators, as Ohio's $500,000 contribution will run out in June 2022. And Laura Campbell of Michigan Farm Bureau, who attended Thursday's meeting via Zoom, noted that a pair of legislative bills in the Michigan legislature could provide funds.
Officials attending the meeting appeared to be in agreement that a longer-term funding approach is desired, and while the aquifer monitoring effort began only recently, they believe it's a good first step.
"This group needs to understand there will be additional steps government will have to make over the course of years," said Bryan Mayor Carrie Schlade. "But this is one that is very important, and it's a huge start in the right direction because we have a large responsibility to our citizens to make sure that if there is a need to conserve or protect that we're going to do everything that we can to make sure that happens for generations after us."
"Somebody had to take charge to get the ball rolling, and that's what we did, so we need to just keep pushing the ball," said Hillsdale, Mich. County Commissioner Mark Wiley.
Ohio 81st District Rep. Jim Hoops of Napoleon — who represents constituents within the aquifer — attended Thursday's meeting and asked if a federal option is needed for the OMI board as it covers three different states.
"Do we have to do something federally to give you guys — this group — some authority on doing some of things I see might be needed in the future?" asked Hoops, noting that "there's going to be some cost" for long-term monitoring.
He suggested a surcharge for water withdrawals.
In another matter Thursday, the OMI board elected Williams County Commissioner Terry Rummel vice president for the remainder of 2021. Rummel replaces Brian Davis, who continues as a Williams County commissioner, but stepped down from the OMI board after recently becoming Antwerp's village administrator.
The board's next meeting is planned in January 2022, when Darner plans to provide another update on the USCG's ongoing monitoring efforts.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.