The City of Defiance, Defiance College and Sen. Sherrod Brown have worked together to secure funding to form the Ohio Tri-River Research Alliance (OTRA) in Defiance.
The alliance will receive $500,000 in government funding to research systemic problems associated with the Upper Maumee River Watershed, according to a press release issued by Defiance College.
The Maumee River is the primary source of drinking water for the City of Defiance. Nutrient runoff is believed to have contributed to harmful algal blooms in recent years, deemed problematic for drinking water treatment and managing the city’s water supply.
“With assistance from Sen. Brown, the OTRA aims to address the underlying problem of nutrient runoff,” stated Defiance Manyor Mike McCann. “This will be done through collaborative research, education, and training conducted by Defiance College faculty, staff, and students, and in direct partnership with experts from the City of Defiance.”
A Maumee River Data Research Center will be established at Defiance College. The data collection and analysis will be valuable for the City of Defiance and regional stakeholders who benefit from the Upper Maumee River Watershed region.
“Our project will enhance the ability of Defiance College to benefit the entire Defiance community and directly align with the principles and priorities outlined in the federal Great Lakes Restoration Initiative,” stated Dr. Richanne Mankey, president of Defiance College. “Our work focuses on reducing nonpoint source pollution from agriculture through improved effectiveness of management efforts.”
For years, Defiance College faculty and students have been conducting water quality research on the Upper Maumee River Watershed and Lake Erie. In addition to many others, DC researchers have studied Lake Erie water quality since the mid-1990s, detecting declining water quality has contributed to more toxic blooms of algae as well as increased low-oxygen events.
DC students have recently conducted water quality research on the Maumee and Tiffin Rivers as part of the newly implemented STEM Summer Research Program.
As part of an inclusive local community alliance, high school students in Defiance County will also have opportunities to be a part of research initiatives that tackle issues directly attributable to the Defiance portion of the Upper Maumee River Watershed.
Algal blooms impact more than drinking water; they also impact a watershed’s biodiversity. As algae grow and die, it then falls to the bottom of the river. As it dies, bacteria decompose it, depleting oxygen in the water. Marine life is then forced to relocate to more oxygenated water to survive.
The Alliance aims to advance the goals of the U.S.-Canada Great Lakes Water Quality Agreement by specifically implementing actions that work towards the binational phosphorus reduction targets adopted for the western Lake Erie basin. These targets call for a 40% reduction of phosphorus originating from the Maumee River.
The OTRA will be co-chaired by the president of Defiance College and the mayor of Defiance.
“Our goal is to work in direct partnership with the city’s watershed management — especially in the agricultural sector,” added Mankey. “It is critically important for the college, city and county to improve our local watershed data collection. The data is equally important to farmers and agribusiness in our region to ensure best practices are incorporated. Students at the college and high school level also will benefit from learning about science in the field and how that translates to data analysis and solutions.”
Stated Brown: “This funding will help keep pollution out of the rivers and streams that provide drinking water to millions of Ohioans. Ohio’s Tri-River Alliance is doing important work to improve water quality in the Maumee River basin and ultimately Lake Erie. These are some of our state’s most vital resources, and that’s why we worked together to support these efforts.”
