Tri-County Roofing and Home Improvement of Defiance recently awarded one local homeowner and two LifeWise Academy organizations new roofs as part of its community outreach effort.
Located at 925 S. Clinton St., Tri-County has been in business since 1995, and recently decided to have local residents submit entries to win a new roof at no cost to the resident.
Steve Sinn, owner of Tri-County Roofing and Home Improvement, said (the contest) “gave me faith in humanity” and that it was a chance to “give back to the community.”
“We wanted to give away up to a $15,000 roof in our community and we wanted it to be about people taking care of each other versus tearing each other down,” Sinn said.
The contest has given the opportunity to give back to the community in a way that hasn’t been done before, according to Sinn.
“It’s not one but three roofs, and it’s something fairly unheard of in our area to do it. We’ve been in business 28 years and we want to make sure we’re giving back to the community that supported us,” he said. “Originally it was going to be one roof for $15,000 ... .”
But he added that “once we got everything figured out,” the company could “take care of these three roofs and still have the same goal.”
After reviewing many entries, Tri-County chose Defiance resident Tori Herzog.
Herzog was “very grateful” for the new roof.
Herzog’s brother nominated her to win the roof, and to her surprise she won. When meeting the Tri-County Roofing team she expressed she was “super excited and never thought I’d get it!”
The selection process for choosing the winners was sorted by a variety of ways.
“With the overwhelming amount of nominations we sorted them basically by story. We knew we wanted some of it to happen in Defiance, some of it to happen in surrounding counties and we just did our best to try and help out the most amount of people we could,” Sinn explained.
The effort received around 400 to 500 applicants with about 100 of them being nominations for LifeWise Academy which plans to construct buildings at 327 E. Caroline St. in Paulding and 315 First St. in Oakwood.
“LifeWise was mainly chosen because there was a community member named Rhonda Bakle, and she is on the board for LifeWise Academy and she personally liked and shared the post a lot ... .”
Sinn’s thought is that LifeWise Academy will impact many people in the area.
“LifeWise is going to impact more people. They are in need and it’s something that is right in our wheelhouse, and I thought it was something that we would be able to take care of,” he said.
“We’re proud of what we do and we want to help where we can.”
