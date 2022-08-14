CECIL — One man was shot just northeast of here during a dispute with a property owner.
CECIL — One man was shot just northeast of here during a dispute with a property owner.
According to Paulding County Sheriff Jason Landers, Kurtis Puckett, 28, was taken by air ambulance to a Fort Wayne hospital where he was treated and eventually released following an incident early Saturday morning on the property of Judd Spencer, 14238 Paulding County Road 232.
Landers reported that deputies were dispatched there at 7:47 a.m. Saturday for a trespassing complaint.
He noted that early stages of the investigation indicated that Puckett was trespassing on Spencer's property, and during a verbal confrontation Puckett attacked and assaulted James Weaver, 37, a friend of Spencer's.
As Spencer attempted to stop the assault, he gave Puckett multiple orders to stop, explained Landers. Puckett then turned toward Spencer and went at him in an aggressive manner.
Spencer reported to investigators he told the man to stop or he would shoot him. Puckett continued toward Spencer, Landers continued, and while retreating Spencer fired one shot into Puckett’s hip area, stopping the attack.
“Investigators believe Mr. Puckett was under the influence of illegal drugs," Landers stated. "The property owner and his friend were presented with a stranger acting erratically and the man eventually became violent by physically assaulting someone. I don't want to see people being shot, but I wholeheartedly believe people have a right to protect themselves and their property, and in this case, it appears to be a justified self-defense situation. My investigators will continue to process the evidence in this case and work with the Prosecutor to determine if any further criminal charges are warranted."
At the time of the release Saturday morning, an arrest warrant for Puckett was being obtained for misdemeanor levels of assault and trespassing, but he had not been arrested.
The investigation is ongoing.
Paulding EMS and Fire Department assisted deputies at the scene.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.