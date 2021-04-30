P. Buckley Moss

"Trees of Life" P. Buckley Moss Society will be in attendance at the annual Defiance Lilac Festival May 8, selling tickets for its current fundraiser for Beckett Hancock. Hancock is continuing to receive treatments for Larsen Syndrome. Showing one of the prizes, a beautiful Moss print, is "Trees of Life" member Laurie Weaver.

 Photo courtesy of 'Trees of Life' P. Buckley Moss Society

"Trees of Life" P. Buckley Moss Society will be in attendance at the annual Defiance Lilac Festival May 8, selling tickets for its current fundraiser for Beckett Hancock. Hancock is continuing to receive treatments for Larsen Syndrome. Showing one of the prizes, a beautiful Moss print, is "Trees of Life" member Laurie Weaver.

Trending Recipe Videos


Load comments