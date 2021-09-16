OKOLONA — A double celebration will take place Sept. 25-26 when the Old Red Barn here hosts its Fall Open House, in conjunction with the “Trees of Life” chapter of the P. Buckley Moss Society supporting Beckett Hancock.
The Old Red Barn carries a large variety of hand-crafted “Countrypolitan” furniture, florals, clothing, unique gifts, and home decor. For its charity this year, The Old Red Barn is joining with “Trees of Life” to support Hancock, who has been suffering from Larsen Syndrome.
Hancock, the son of Rod Hancock and Nicole Nicely, will celebrate his ninth birthday Sept. 28. For the second year, “Trees of Life” had plans to sponsor its annual “Defiance Has Talent and Heart” for Hancock, but again had to cancel with the continuing concerns due to COVID-19. The group hopes to have the “Talent and Heart” event next year, (tentatively scheduled for Sept. 18, 2022).
Open house at The Old Red Barn will take place Sept. 25, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sept. 26, from noon-4 p.m. “Trees of Life” members will sell raffle tickets for a long list of prizes, including several P. Buckley Moss prints, a Coach purse, hand-crafted items, sports memorabilia, Craig Rutter’s book “Do What You Do Best,” and a large assortment of gift cards, including a $100 gift certificate for The Old Red Barn.
Everyone is asked to bring a birthday card/donation to the open house, while checks can be made out to: “Bucks for Beckett.” If unable to attend the open house, tickets are available at Tinora Local Schools from Traci Flory, or by calling Deb Weisgerber at 419-782-4311.
