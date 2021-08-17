WAUSEON — A light agenda meant a quick meeting for the Wauseon City Council Monday evening.
Meeting in regular session, the council did not have any legislation to consider, and no guests had signed up to address any issues.
First on the agenda was a report from the tree commission. Summarizing the report of their meeting held on Aug. 11, councilor Patrick Griggs said that three trees had been removed from Reighard park — two oak trees and one hickory tree.
In the written report, Rick Frey expressed concern that the city had removed a sweet gum tree in the 400 block of Marshall Street.
The tree commission, according to the commission's minutes, had not been notified of the removal. Frey said that the commission should know before tree removal decisions are made.
Griggs reported in the written summary that the commission had also discussed the cost of the memorial tree program.
Currently, the cost to plant a memorial tree is $235.00, with a fee of $40.00 for a plaque that accompanies the tree. There was some concern about whether the cost was too high, but the committee members agreed that the cost was accurate.
The amount of time and money for maintenance of the tree was deemed commensurate with the fee. Additionally, it was noted that any excess monies are used to replace a tree that dies after being recently planted.
Griggs reported that Laura Kamp planned to present a memorial tree park idea to the Park Board. Too, Griggs said to the Council that the tree commission discussed planting three beech trees using money left in the Indian Hills grant.
According to the written report, Mayor Kathy Huner had asked about Bradford pear trees, Griggs noted that they are a pretty tree, but are an invasive species. They displace native plants and crowd other trees.
It was agreed that Bradford pears will no longer be planted in Wauseon.
Finally, it was confirmed that starting with the September meeting, the tree commission would meet on the second Monday at 7:30 a.m. No action was taken on the commission's report.
In new business:
• a motion was made by President Shane Chamberlin, seconded by Councilor Steve Schneider, to schedule the date for Trick-or-Treat for Halloween on Saturday, Oct. 30 at 6-7:30 p.m. Passed.
• Keith Torbet, Director of Public Service, shared that he submitted paperwork for the Ohio New Infrastructure Grant.
• Tom McWatters III, Law director, shared that the EMS contract had been accepted; he also reported that the finance committee needed to schedule a meeting.
There being no further business, Wauseon City Council adjourned.
