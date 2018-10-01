FREMONT – Soldiers from Ohio played a critical role in most of the major battles in the Shenandoah Valley during the Civil War.
In the war’s most pivotal battles, Ohio soldiers fought.
The Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation will discuss this during its first-ever one-day traveling conference, “Buckeyes in Blue: Ohio Soldiers in the Shenandoah Valley” from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 13 at the Hayes Presidential Library & Museums.
The discussion will focus on President Rutherford B. Hayes, who rose to the rank of general; President William McKinley, who was in Hayes’ regiment; Philip Sheridan and Thomas Wildes. The conference also will cover Ohio volunteer infantries and stories for regular soldiers.
HPLM Executive Director Christie Weininger is one of the speakers. She will discuss Hayes’ service in the Civil War.
Other speakers are:
• Scott L. Mingus, discussing “The 123rd Ohio at Second Winchester.”
• Scott C. Patchan, discussing “From Somerset to the Shenandoah: Philip Sheridan’s Rocky Road.”
• Keven M. Walker, discussing “The 116th Ohio From Ohio to the Valley and Back.”
• Eric J. Wittenberg, discussing “George Crook in the Valley.”
Registration is required and can be made by calling 540-740-4545 or visiting https://www.shenandoahatwar.org/buckeyes-in-blue-a-civil-war-conference/.
Conference registrants also will have the opportunity to purchase a Hayes Presidential Library & Museums site pass for $10, a discount of 50 percent. The site pass allows them to tour the Hayes Home and museum.
The Hayes Presidential Library & Museums is America’s first presidential library and the forerunner for the federal presidential library system.
It is partially funded by the state of Ohio and affiliated with the Ohio History Connection. The Hayes Presidential Library & Museums is located at Spiegel Grove at the corner of Hayes and Buckland avenues.
For information, call 419-332-2081, or visit rbhayes.org. Like HPLM on Facebook at fb.me/rbhayespres and follow on Twitter at @rbhayespres and Instagram at rbhayespres.
