Traveling on state routes through southern Henry County — and a little further south — will continue to be a bit of a challenge in the next few weeks.
That’s because various road maintenance projects will continue to interrupt traffic in several locations, including Ohio routes 18, 108, 110 and 281.
The stretch of Ohio 108 between Napoleon and south to Putnam County, has been subject to travel restrictions for much of the spring and summer for repairs and resurfacing.
Ohio 108 between Holgate and the Putnam line has been closed since early summer for the road to be repaired and resurfaced. This closure is expected to continue until mid-October.
Meanwhile, finishing work was being undertaken this week on a bridge on Ohio 108, just south of Ohio 281 north of Holgate, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation’s (ODOT) District 2 public information officer, Rebecca Dangelo. Traffic has been maintained.
The bridge’s deck was repaired this year.
The stretch of Ohio 108 between Holgate and the Maumee River in Napoleon is expected to be completed — finish work and all — by the end of the month, Dangelo indicated.
Gerken Paving, Inc., Napoleon, is the general contractor for the work on Ohio 108. The combined cost for ODOT in two separate contracts with Gerken is $10,933,124.
Work further south on Ohio 108 — in and around Miller City in Putnam County — also is occurring.
The state route closed on Aug. 3, between Ohio 613 just south of Miller City and Road G, for about 75 days to repair a bridge and slope.
Two closures in Henry County that began Monday continue on Ohio 281, between roads 16 and 17, northwest of Holgate, and on Ohio 18, between roads 10 and 11, northwest of Hamler. Each is closed for a culvert replacement.
The general contractor for both projects is Great Lakes Demolition of Vickery. The cost is $382,591.
Expected to reopen by Tuesday is the CSX Railroad crossing on Ohio 109 in Hamler, which has been closed in recent days for repairs.
A Henry County project that began before the above work and will continue well after is construction of a new Maumee River bridge in Napoleon. Vernon Nagel, Inc., Napoleon, is the general contractor for the project, which has a contract price of $10,342,751.
This project has closed Ohio 110 temporarily near the Campbell Soup plant as a new traffic roundabout connecting to the bridge’s southern approach is being built there. The roundabout should be finished in mid to late October.
The concrete deck on the north half of the new bridge is expected to be poured soon on a single night, perhaps on Wednesday, Dangelo indicated. After a seven-day cure period, work will began on installation of an eight-inch water line on the north side of the bridge while its concrete walls and sidewalks will be formed, according to Dangelo.
ODOT is preparing for one other project this year in Henry County on state and/or federal routes. This one concerns an erosion repair on the northwest side of the U.S. 6/Ohio 110 interchange, she explained.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.