Training is a daily task at the Defiance Fire Department. Every day of the year, firefighters, EMTs and paramedics take part in some form of training in order to keep up individual certifications and to ready themselves for any situation.
Recently The Crescent-News sat down at the fire station to speak with the two firefighters in charge of training, Lieutenant Brandon Case, a 14-year veteran, and Captain Kenton McQuillen, a 22-year veteran, to talk about training.
“Basically, every day, on every shift, city firefighters do training,” said McQuillen. “Whether it’s talking about different scenarios, discussing tactics or doing some hands-on training, whenever we are here at the station there’s learning going on.”
Case added: “Every individual at this station is trained at the same level. We want everyone to be able to respond to any given situation as a highly-trained individual. Continuing education is important to keep up yearly certification through the State of Ohio.”
So what kind of training does the Defiance Fire Department do?
Every individual who walks through the station doors with intentions of being a firefighter goes through the same basic training. That individual will participate in eight weeks of training at the Ohio Fire Academy in Reynoldsburg.
“When someone comes in with no experience, they can expect to go spend 240 hours in training at the academy. After that, they will come back for a break and then go to EMT school,” said McQuillen.
“Every firefighter is expected to train for EMT and paramedic at this station,” added Case, “so they will get those two trainings right away, and then a year of school and clinicals for paramedic training.”
The fire and EMT training sessions are both held in Reynoldsburg, and offer the required basics for firefighting and life-saving techniques.
“You can expect that any firefighter or EMT from Defiance Fire Department is trained in the same required basic techniques.”
Once completing the basics, all firefighters continue learning with daily specialized sessions. Firefighters on duty are expected to participate in daily scheduled demonstrations of equipment.
“We schedule training with the extractors, chain saws, and other smaller equipment as well as heavier equipment,” said McQuillen.
Training also takes place in houses that sit in flood plains and have been sold to the city. In recent years, houses near Kingsbury Park have been sold and razed using Federal Emergency Management Act (FEMA) money. According to the two firefighters, some of those houses were used for training exercises.
Said Case: “There is a process that a homeowner goes through to sell a home to the city. Once that process is completed, and before the building is razed, the city allows us to use the building for training exercises.”
“We can do things like smoke trainings, fire attack, search and rescue, ventilation techniques, firefighter rescue and officer development,” added McQuillen. “The buildings really are helpful for us to use.”
Recently, the fire department was able to use the now razed buildings on Clinton Street, just beside the River’s Edge Bar and Grille (formerly Spanky’s), and a house on Riverside Avenue.
“Because of EPA regulations, the costs of gutting and burning a building would be prohibitive. Even though we don’t burn the buildings, we can do lots of important training,” said Case.
When doing training exercises, Noble Township, Highland Township and South Richland Township fire departments also participate.
Said Case: “All three of these fire departments are on automatic mutual aid with us, so we invite them to make sure we all train in the same way. Though all firefighters have the same basic training, there may be some techniques, or different ways of organizing at a fire, that we want everyone to be able to work together efficiently.”
McQuillen added: “We want to make sure we are all doing the same kind of scene size-up, tactics and have the same accountability. When you’re in a critical situation, it’s good to know that we all understand each other and can respond as one unit.”
“Basically, we also want to mitigate any safety challenges in any given situation,” said Case. “It’s reps and muscle memory, so that it becomes second nature because seconds matter.”
Though using buildings is more life-like, when abandoned buildings are not available, the department has a training center by the Defiance compost site.
As you may imagine, driving is also an important part of training.
“It can be a challenge to drive one of the trucks,” said McQuillen, “so we go through training at the mall parking lot, where cones are set up for maneuverability. We also assign driving time to emergency runs.”
So where does the training for paramedics take place? Locally, there are schools and hospitals that offer the training.
Said Case, “We have sent trainees to Four County, Mercy Toledo and Rhodes College, to name a few. There they attend classes every week for a year and participate in clinicals, where they get hands-on training in administering IVs and medications, cardiac care and emergency techniques.”
“The clinicals take place in our ERs, psychiatric units, OB units and rescue at the fire station,” added McQuillen.
Even with all of the training and all of the technical advances, there still can be challenges for firefighters.
Asked about tech advances, Case said: “There are many advances in equipment. For example, we just got some new SCBAs (self-contained breathing apparatus) that have thermal imaging devices in them. That makes our job easier.”
So, firefighting is not what we see on TV shows?
“If you did a show that was based on reality, it would be a black screen,” said Case. “So much of what we see as firefighters is darkness because of the smoke, and a faint glow when we see the fire. I understand why (those shows) show all that they do, it’s entertainment, but it’s not reality.”
Both of the firefighters agreed that some of the best training for fighting fires begins at home.
Said Case: “A recent national campaign is ‘close before you doze.’ It’s important to close bedroom doors when you sleep so that home fires are contained.”
“We also remind people to have working smoke detectors and to change batteries every six months,” said McQuillen.
Anyone interested in becoming a firefighter, contact the Defiance Fire Department at 419-782-2771 for more information.
