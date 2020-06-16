• Region

Training flights:

The Ohio Air National Guard's 180th Fighter Wing is scheduled to conduct training flights at night through Thursday, weather permitting. Area residents may see or hear F-16 fighter jets taking off and landing until about 2:30 a.m. this week. Training flights normally take place during daylight hours, but F-16 pilots and maintenance personnel are required to conduct night operations as part of their overall readiness training.

