LEIPSIC — An unoccupied vehicle was struck by a train in the village early Sunday morning.
According to troopers of the Lima post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, at 2:37 a.m., emergency personnel and law enforcement were called to the report of a car/train crash in the area of Orchard Drive and East Broadway Street.
Troopers reported that a 1999 Honda Accord was northbound on Orchard Drive and continued straight where the street dead ends into a railroad track. The vehicle went over the railroad and became stuck facing southeast. An eastbound Norfolk Southern train struck the vehicle.
The car was not occupied at the time of the collision. The motorist reportedly left the scene prior to the arrival of law enforcement. The train stopped after striking the vehicle and blocked the intersection of Ohio 65 for approximately an hour.
Assisting at the scene were the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, Leipsic Police, Leipsic Fire Department and Norfolk Southern Railway Police.
Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact the Lima post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol at 419-228-2421.
