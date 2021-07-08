oversized loan photo
Dennis Van Scoder/C-N Photo

This escorted oversized load had some difficulty getting around Defiance Wednesday evening. In this photo the tractor trailer is stopped on Second Street across Jefferson Avenue around 8:30 p.m. as authorities attempt to reroute the truck through town. Eventually, the truck turned south onto Clinton Street and continued on. The truck is believed to have changed its route because of the detour at Ottawa and Cleveland avenues where a new traffic roundabout is being built.

