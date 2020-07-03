PAULDING — The Paulding County Emergency Management Agency recently put into service a mass casualty/mass fatality-rehab trailer. The 18-foot enclosed, tandem axle trailer, will serve Paulding County and the surrounding counties in northwest Ohio and northeastern Indiana, if needed.
According to Ed Bohn, Paulding County EMA director, the trailer was made possible with funds from the Homeland Security, NWO Region 1 Healthcare Coalition, TC Energy First Responder Program, Paulding Putnam Electric Coop Operation Round-up Program and donations from Paulding County Hospital, R&B Fabrications of Oakwood and Oakwood Fire/EMS.
The trailer is equipped to respond to a mass casualty incident (MCI), such as multi-vehicle accidents, industrial accidents, structural collapse, HAZMAT incidents and active aggressor or terrorist incidents. Some of the equipment on board includes active aggressor go-bags, medical trauma go-bags, backboards and quick litter traps, disposable splints and immobilization equipment and portable oxygen.
The fact that we are living in rural northwest Ohio, said Bohn, does not exempt the region from experiencing a mass casualty/mass fatality incident. Having this trailer available in the event of an MCI event will provide much needed immediate medical and trauma equipment to be on hand at the given incident. One of the capabilities of the trailer is rehab at an emergency scene.
For example, at a house fire on July 19, 2019, it was the hottest day of 2019. Several firefighters suffered heat exhaustion and three were taken to area hospitals for heat-related health issues. Having this trailer on scene would have provided rehab equipment to treat those firefighters suffering from heat exhaustion.
Bohn noted that this response unit will be manned by and housed at the Oakwood Fire/EMS. The fire department is currently in the process of decommissioning its current multi-purpose trailer. For more information, go to www.pauldingcountyohioema.com or Paulding County Ohio EMA Facebook page.
