WILLIAMS CENTER — A semi trailer carrying more than 1,000 turkeys crashed just southeast of here Monday evening in Defiance County.
None of the turkeys apparently escaped when the trailer flipped onto its side around 6:30 p.m. on Williams-Defiance County Line Road, according to Defiance County Sheriff Doug Engel. The crash site was located just east of Openlander Road, immediately south of the Williams County line.
While the birds stayed inside their cages, Engel couldn’t say whether any were injured or killed.
Farmer Township Fire Chief Jerry Sanders, whose department was called to the scene along with Sherwood and Ney-Washington Township units, said the trailer contained 1,680 turkeys which came from a Cooper Farms operation nearby on Williams-Defiance County Line Road.
Sanders said the semi driver was not injured during the crash. He reported that the trailer fell onto its side while the semi was exiting the Cooper Farms location.
Asked if any of the turkeys were harmed, Sanders said at about 9 p.m. Monday from the scene that “we won’t know the extent until we get it (the trailer) upright. It looks like quite a few of them are alive.”
He said the semi driver “got his wheel into the ditch and it just kind of took him over on the side. ... It just went over really easy. The driver was fine.”
Authorities were still deployed at the scene at 9 p.m. Monday.
Sanders said they were waiting to have the trailer turned upright so the turkeys could be returned to the nearby Cooper operation. The turkeys had been on their way out of the facility before the crash, he indicated.
Cooper Farms has a protocol for handling such incidents, according to Sanders.
The crash investigation and report was being handled by the Highway Patrol’s Defiance post.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.