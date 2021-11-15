NAPOLEON — Three area fire departments were called to a semi trailer fire on U.S. 24 near here Monday night.

The Napoleon, Florida and Ridgeville Township fire departments were called to the scene near Henry County Road 17 just before 9 p.m. Monday night.

An EMS unit was called for possible smoke inhalation sustained by the semi’s driver, according to radio scanner traffic.

Further details were unavailable Monday evening.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Load comments