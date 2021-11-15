NAPOLEON — Three area fire departments were called to a semi trailer fire on U.S. 24 near here Monday night.
The Napoleon, Florida and Ridgeville Township fire departments were called to the scene near Henry County Road 17 just before 9 p.m. Monday night.
An EMS unit was called for possible smoke inhalation sustained by the semi’s driver, according to radio scanner traffic.
Further details were unavailable Monday evening.
