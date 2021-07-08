A Thursday evening crash involving two semis on U.S. 24 in Paulding County resulted in minor injuries and a very scary experience for one driver who was stopped and attending to his trailer at the time.
Steven Wesley of Michigan was eastbound on U.S. 24 when he experienced an issue with his air breaks and pulled off on the berm, just east of Paulding County Road 133 and near Defiance County line. He was underneath the trailer attempting a repair when his vehicle was struck by an oversized load that was on the back of a passing eastbound tractor trailer.
The name of the other driver was unavailable Thursday, but he was not injured.
The oversized load — transported via a Randall Farms tractor trailer — was a large farm field sprayer with two folding arms. One of the arms caught Wesley's trailer, broke off and became lodged in the top of the trailer.
The trailer was split open from front to back, spilling part of its load of Haagen-Dazs ice cream. Assorted debris and ice cream containers were scattered across U.S. 24, some of it eventually melting on the pavement.
Wesley emerged from beneath his trailer shaken with a sore back and some scratches, but no apparent serious injuries.
"It was so loud," he said. "I thought I was dead until I realized everything was still connected."
According to Sgt. Adam Brincefield of the Highway Patrol's Van Wert post, the sprayer equipment that struck Wesley's trailer may have been sticking out about two feet from the other semi.
He said Wesley was not at fault as he was parked on the berm "taking care of some equipment issues" when the load from the other semi caught his trailer "and obviously caused the traffic crash."
In speaking with the other driver, explained Brincefield, "he had stated he was unable to change lanes because traffic was so heavy. The load sticks approximately two feet beyond the width of the trailer and apparently the boom ... caught the trailer, peeled the side of the trailer open and then it still lodged in the bulkhead of the trailer itself. And it actually kind of pulled him into the commercial motor vehicle that was already disabled on the side of the roadway."
The crash closed down U.S. 24's eastbound lanes — backing up traffic and many trucks — until about 8 p.m. when some traffic was allowed through, but further closures appear to have occurred thereafter while crews cleared the scene. Detours were set up elsewhere to divert traffic, radio scanner traffic monitored Thursday evening indicated.
Many eastbound vehicles — including tractor trailer rigs — turned off of U.S. 24 south onto Road 133 to get around the closure, and then returned to the four-lane road via roads 232 and 143. A steady stream of vehicles and trucks could be seen on those roads not long after the crash.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.