• Defiance County
Traffic restricted:
On Tuesday, the Defiance Street Department will set up barricades at Jefferson Avenue and Fort Street, and First Street and Washington Avenue, to remain in place from 1:30-8 p.m. for Defiance Public Library System's "Dinomobile" program. The Dinomobile will visit Defiance Public Library, 320 Fort St., Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Tickets for a dino encounter are limited, and will be distributed on a first come, first served basis on event day. For more information, visit defiancelibrary.org/summer.
