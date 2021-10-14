• Defiance County

Traffic report:

The Defiance County Safe Communities Coalition reports three traffic crash fatalities from July 1–Sept. 30, 2021. This compares to zero fatal crashes in Defiance County during the same months in 2020.

As of October 4, 2021 the Ohio Traffic Safety Office reports 1,014 confirmed traffic crash fatalities for 2021 as compared to 924 fatalities for the same time period in 2020. This is a 10% increase in crash fatalities.

The Defiance County Safe Communities Coalition encourages all drivers to buckle up, avoid distractions, drive sober and obey all traffic signs and signals.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Load comments