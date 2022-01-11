Traffic report:

• Defiance County

The Defiance County Safe Communities Coalition (DCSCC) reports one traffic crash fatality from Oct. 1–Dec. 31, 2021. This compares to zero fatal crashes in Defiance County during the same months in 2020.

As of Jan. 3, 2022 the Ohio Traffic Safety Office reports 1,353 confirmed traffic crash fatalities for 2021 (compared to 1,230 fatalities for the same time period in 2020) — a 10% increase.

The DCSCC encourages drivers to buckle up, avoid distractions, drive sober and obey all traffic signs and signals.

