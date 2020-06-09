NEY — Traffic just north of here has been reduced to one lane this week due to a gas company project, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT).
The project at Beerbower Road, about 1.5 miles north of Ney, includes excavation along the southwest corner of the intersection where digging work was well underway Tuesday morning.
A temporary traffic control signal has been installed on Ohio 15 while the work is ongoing. Traffic must stop in either direction, as traffic from the other direction is allowed to pass before the light changes.
The project is being undertaken by the firm TC Pipeline, formerly Trans Canada, according to Rhonda Pees, ODOT's public information officer at the agency's District 1 office in Lima. The company has a permit for the project as it relates to Ohio 15, she indicated.
Additionally, Pees stated that the work should be complete by Monday.
ODOT is not involved in the project, she indicated.
However, ODOT crews from its Defiance County garage in Defiance continue to work on a culvert replacement project near Ney that began this week.
This is occurring on Ohio 249, three miles west of Ney at Openlander Road.
The road closed Monday and was scheduled Tuesday afternoon to reopen Thursday, according to Pees.
She stated that ODOT is replacing a meal culvert measuring 18 inches in diameter with a 19-inch concrete culvert.
The stated ODOT detour for that project — mainly for trucks — is Ohio 2, north to U.S. 6 and U.S. 127 in Williams County, back south to Ohio 249 just west of Ney and east of Openlander Road.
