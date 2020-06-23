An injury crash is being investigated in Henry County Tuesday afternoon by the Toledo post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The incident was a commercial vehicle injury crash on U.S. 24 near milepost 53 in Henry County. Troopers on the scene have reported that all westbound lanes of travel were restricted. No HAZMAT materials were spilled as a result of the crash.

Troopers are asking that motorists proceed with caution through the area. A detour has been established and traffic is being diverted toward Ohio 295/U.S. 24.

Additional information was unavailable.

