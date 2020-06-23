An injury crash is being investigated in Henry County Tuesday afternoon by the Toledo post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
The incident was a commercial vehicle injury crash on U.S. 24 near milepost 53 in Henry County. Troopers on the scene have reported that all westbound lanes of travel were restricted. No HAZMAT materials were spilled as a result of the crash.
Troopers are asking that motorists proceed with caution through the area. A detour has been established and traffic is being diverted toward Ohio 295/U.S. 24.
Additional information was unavailable.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.