Defiance city officials want more time to consider whether they will restrict certain turns on right in the downtown.
The city's traffic commission tabled action on that topic during its meeting Tuesday afternoon on the possibility of establishing restrictions to improve safety, especially for pedestrians.
The main concern is for intersection at Second and Clinton streets.
Fire Chief Bill Wilkins, for example, said you can go down there and watch the dangers for people, such as women trying to cross the street with kids.
"You take your life into your own hands at times," he said.
If the city restricts right turns there, however, this could cause traffic backups downtown during busy times, observed City Administrator Jeff Leonard.
"If you restrict that movement you are going to see some traffic patterns change," he conceded.
At-large Councilman Steve Waxler suggested that the city move back the stop bar on Second Street (for those progressing onto Clinton), so motorists wouldn't be able to creep out in traffic. But Police Chief Todd Shafer noted that Third and Clinton street is "just as bad."
In the end, the commission tabled the matter to give city officials a chance to explore some changes.
Leonard concluded the discussion by noting — in respect to Clinton and Second Street — "we should try to make the intersection as safe as possible, and it's going to inconvenience people. Let's try to inconvenience them the least amount as possible, but keep it as safe as possible."
In other business, the commission:
• approved a request by resident Todd Flory to add a second driveway access at his home at 115 Biede Place. However, the project must be undertaken with the city engineering division's involvement to ensure that a related drainage concern is addressed properly. Flory's original request had been denied by city officials, but he appealed to the traffic commission.
• tabled a request for a handicap parking space on public property in front of 1005 Davidson St. Although no action was taken, some city officials expressed some concern about establishing a precedent and also observed that anyone with a handicap sticker could use the spot if the request is granted.
• learned from Leonard that the city will be installing traffic delineation posts at certain spots on North Clinton Street. The reason: some motorists are making illegal turns across certain intersections such as near the new Chipotle restaurant in front of Northtowne Mall.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.