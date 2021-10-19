• Fulton County
Traffic blitz:
The Fulton County Sheriff started a Homecoming Traffic blitz on Monday that will continue until the end of the month. Deputies will be throughout the county looking for distracted driving, speeding violations and impaired driving.
