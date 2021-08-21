• Fulton County
Traffic blitz:
Aug. 2-15, sheriff deputies made 18 traffic stops and issued seven citations for: speeding, improper passing, failure to yield at a stop sign and license plate light requirement. They also issued 17 warnings.
• Fulton County
Traffic blitz:
Aug. 2-15, sheriff deputies made 18 traffic stops and issued seven citations for: speeding, improper passing, failure to yield at a stop sign and license plate light requirement. They also issued 17 warnings.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.