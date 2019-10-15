• Fulton County
Traffic blitz:
The Fulton County Sheriff's Office conducted a traffic enforcement blitz, designated homecoming blitz, from Oct. 3-13. It ran in conjunction with homecoming activities associated with area schools. Deputies made 23 traffic stops and issued five citations, four for speed and one for a driver not having an operator's license.
Deputies also issued 20 warnings and arrested one on a felony warrant. Funds for the blitz came from an Ohio Department of Public Safety grant.
