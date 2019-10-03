• Fulton County
Traffic blitz:
Fulton County Sheriff's Office will conduct a traffic enforcement blitz, designated the homecoming blitz, starting today through Oct. 13. These dates are in conjunction with homecoming football games and activities associated with area schools. Deputies will be working various hours and locations around the county and looking for impaired drivers and other traffic violations associated with impaired driving.
During a blitz that ran from Sept. 8-28, deputies made 11 traffic stops and issued one citation for a stop light. They also issued 11 warnings. The blitzes are funded through a grant from the Ohio Department of Public Safety to pay for extra patrol.
