Traffic blitz results:
Fulton County Sheriff Roy Miller announced that his office conducted a traffic enforcement June 7-27. Deputies made 72 traffic stops and issued 24 citations. The citations included 19 speed violations, four driving under suspension violations and one safety belt violation.
Deputies also issued 56 warnings. The blitzes are paid for from an Ohio Department of Public Safety grant.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.